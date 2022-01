Remembering trailblazing fashion designer Thierry Mugler, dead at 73 French fashion designer Thierry Mugler reshaped the fashion world, centering wildly inventive concepts and creating space for queer voices. On Sunday, he died at the age of 73.

Obituaries Remembering trailblazing fashion designer Thierry Mugler, dead at 73 Remembering trailblazing fashion designer Thierry Mugler, dead at 73 Listen · 3:57 3:57 French fashion designer Thierry Mugler reshaped the fashion world, centering wildly inventive concepts and creating space for queer voices. On Sunday, he died at the age of 73. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor