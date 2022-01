During the winter, a few hardy souls take a dip in Vermont's Lake Champlain Even on cold days, you'll find some brave people taking a quick dip in Lake Champlain. They call themselves the Red Hot Chilly Dippers, and they say water temperatures in the 40s are invigorating.

