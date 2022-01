'Big Papi' is the newest member of baseball's hall of fame Beloved Red Sox player David Ortiz was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens fell short in their final year on the ballot.

Sports 'Big Papi' is the newest member of baseball's hall of fame 'Big Papi' is the newest member of baseball's hall of fame Listen · 1:20 1:20 Beloved Red Sox player David Ortiz was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens fell short in their final year on the ballot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor