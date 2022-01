Dozens of Australian trucks, stopped by a flooded highway, are told to detour Stuart Highway connects the southern part of the country to the Northern Territory. The drivers were told by their employers to "go the long way." The detour adds 1,800 miles to the trip.

Dozens of Australian trucks, stopped by a flooded highway, are told to detour Dozens of Australian trucks, stopped by a flooded highway, are told to detour Listen · 0:27 0:27 Stuart Highway connects the southern part of the country to the Northern Territory. The drivers were told by their employers to "go the long way." The detour adds 1,800 miles to the trip. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor