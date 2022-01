The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. Studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant, which is overwhelming hospitals.

The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. Studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant, which is overwhelming hospitals.