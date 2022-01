Remembering Thich Nhat Hanh, peace activist and Vietnamese Buddhist monk One of the world's most influential Zen masters, Thich Nhat Hanh championed "engaged Buddhism," which combines meditation and anti-war work. He died Jan. 22. Originally broadcast in 1997.

Religion Remembering Thich Nhat Hanh, peace activist and Vietnamese Buddhist monk Remembering Thich Nhat Hanh, peace activist and Vietnamese Buddhist monk Listen · 8:04 8:04 One of the world's most influential Zen masters, Thich Nhat Hanh championed "engaged Buddhism," which combines meditation and anti-war work. He died Jan. 22. Originally broadcast in 1997. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor