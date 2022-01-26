China influences the movies Hollywood makes. But it may not need the U.S. anymore

Over the last few decades, China has held a soft power over Hollywood. Examples range from cosmetic, like the way Chinese police heroically restore order in films like The 355. It can also be more overt, like China blocking the release of Chloé Zhao's film Eternals in the country.

Sam and author Erich Schwartzel talk about how and why China has influenced the American film industry and more reporting in his new book Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy.

