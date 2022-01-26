Accessibility links
China's influence in Hollywood doesn't stop at banning films like 'Eternals' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders China has held a soft power over Hollywood for the last few decades. Examples range from the cosmetic, like the way Chinese police heroically restore order in films like The 355. It can also be more overt, like China blocking the release of Chloé Zhao's film Eternals in the country. Sam and Erich Schwartzel talk about how and why China has influenced the American film industry and more reporting in his new book Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy.

China influences the movies Hollywood makes. But it may not need the U.S. anymore

Erich Schwartzel is the author of Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy. Leigh Keily hide caption

Erich Schwartzel is the author of Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy.

Over the last few decades, China has held a soft power over Hollywood. Examples range from cosmetic, like the way Chinese police heroically restore order in films like The 355. It can also be more overt, like China blocking the release of Chloé Zhao's film Eternals in the country.

Cover art for Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy, written by Erich Schwartzel. Erich Schwartzel hide caption

Cover art for Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy, written by Erich Schwartzel.

Sam and author Erich Schwartzel talk about how and why China has influenced the American film industry and more reporting in his new book Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy.

