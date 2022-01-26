Two indicators: supply chain solutions

Warehouses and ports are key players in getting goods to consumers, and both have felt the brunt of the ongoing supply chain crisis. On today's show, two stories from the Indicator on how warehouses and ports are trying to overcome the crisis.

Despite a boom in warehouse construction, many warehouses across the country are running out of space. Some are even turning away long-time clients. Meanwhile, west coast ports have been backed up for months. We follow one container ship from Shanghai, China to the Port of Cleveland as it tries to find a way through the clog.

