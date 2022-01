Biden administration is offering to negotiate with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine The Biden administration has delivered a plan to Russia offering a diplomatic way to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with State Dept. spokesman Ned Price about the situation.

World Biden administration is offering to negotiate with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine Biden administration is offering to negotiate with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine Listen · 11:09 11:09 The Biden administration has delivered a plan to Russia offering a diplomatic way to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with State Dept. spokesman Ned Price about the situation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor