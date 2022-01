Why U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. With a potential red wave coming in the midterm election, his move to step down now is about politics and the ideological direction of the court.

