A Georgia county set off a tense debate by planning to reduce polling sites A debate about poll closures in a rural Georgia county underscores how divisive any and all voting issues have become.

Politics A Georgia county set off a tense debate by planning to reduce polling sites A Georgia county set off a tense debate by planning to reduce polling sites Listen · 3:46 3:46 A debate about poll closures in a rural Georgia county underscores how divisive any and all voting issues have become. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor