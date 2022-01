Encore: On 'Company's Comin',' Leslie Jordan and gospel greats sing for joy Leslie Jordan was an Emmy-winning actor pre-pandemic. His quarantine video diaries scored him nearly 6 million Instagram followers. He's got merchandise, a book and a gospel album.

Music Interviews Encore: On 'Company's Comin',' Leslie Jordan and gospel greats sing for joy Encore: On 'Company's Comin',' Leslie Jordan and gospel greats sing for joy Listen · 7:50 7:50 Leslie Jordan was an Emmy-winning actor pre-pandemic. His quarantine video diaries scored him nearly 6 million Instagram followers. He's got merchandise, a book and a gospel album. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor