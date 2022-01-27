Suistamon Sähkö: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Performing from Tampere, Finland's Suistamon Sähkö whips up rambunctious experimental dance music with a primordial force. Cheerfully moving from ethno-techno to hip-hop, the group's buzzing synthesizers, rap declarations, and a Soviet-made accordion makes audiences come alive.

Suistamon Sähkö's third album, 2021's Varokaa! Hengenvaara (loosely translated: "Beware! Danger to Life"), is both their most accessible and wildest material to date. It's music engineered (along with their sartorial fabulousness and irresistible dancing) to keep you warm on a frozen Scandinavian winter night. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

"Kalman laulu"

"Kotiin"

"Hummani hei"

MUSICIANS

Eero Grundström: electronics, vocals

Reetta-Kaisa Iles: vocals

Tuomas Juntunen: vocals

Anne-Mari Kivimäki: Notka accordion, 5-row accordion, vocals

