Bedouin Burger: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert The Middle Eastern duo's music marries traditional Arab sounds of magam, religious songs of ancient Syria, jazz, and slick pop hooks.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Lebanese indie stalwart Zeid Hamdan and celestially voiced Syrian singer Lynn Adib are Bedouin Burger, a rising duo from the Middle East. Their music marries traditional Arab sounds of magam, religious songs of ancient Syria, jazz, and slick pop hooks – all delivered with a sultry, insouciant flare.

Recording from Helico Studios in France, this rhythmic, entrancing performance exemplifies the band's musical style of "surviving chaos through a celebration of life." --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

  • "Mansya"
  • "Nomad"
  • "Taht el Ward"

MUSICIANS

  • Zeid Hamdan: guitalele, keyboard, programming, vocals
  • Lynn Adib: vocals, flute

CREDITS

  • Production: Valentin Langlois, Helico
  • Audio: Maxime Aubry
  • Direction: Hassan Julien Chehouri
  • Camera operators: Hassan Julien Chehouri, Bénédicte Bos, Laurent Benhamou
  • Video: Hassan Julien Chehouri
  • Artistic direction: Elissa Sophia Assaf
  • Special thanks to Mad Minute Music, Clémence Rapin, Julien Dayan, Caroline Cases

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

Tiny Desk Team

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

globalFEST Artistic Team

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

globalFEST Production Team

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

Special Thanks

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

*THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

