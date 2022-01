U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine The U.S. and NATO delivered formal written responses Wednesday to a series of far-reaching Russian demands concerning Ukraine. The Kremlin's response so far seems skeptical.

Europe U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine Listen · 3:09 3:09 The U.S. and NATO delivered formal written responses Wednesday to a series of far-reaching Russian demands concerning Ukraine. The Kremlin's response so far seems skeptical. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor