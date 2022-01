Biden was slow to move on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Rep. Malliotakis says NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York if the Biden administration is doing enough to prevent or limit Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Politics Biden was slow to move on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Rep. Malliotakis says Biden was slow to move on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Rep. Malliotakis says Listen · 5:18 5:18 NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York if the Biden administration is doing enough to prevent or limit Russian aggression against Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor