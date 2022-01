San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance The San Jose City Council has approved the nation's first law requiring gun owners to have liability insurance. City leaders hope it will reduce gun violence. Gun owners say they're being harassed.

The San Jose City Council has approved the nation's first law requiring gun owners to have liability insurance. City leaders hope it will reduce gun violence. Gun owners say they're being harassed.