Race in Siberia sets the record for coldest marathon Runners in Yakutia's Pole of Cold Marathon braced for temperatures of negative 63 degrees Fahrenheit. Only 65 runners competed and about 100 very dedicated spectators cheered them on.

Sports Race in Siberia sets the record for coldest marathon Race in Siberia sets the record for coldest marathon Listen · 0:27 0:27 Runners in Yakutia's Pole of Cold Marathon braced for temperatures of negative 63 degrees Fahrenheit. Only 65 runners competed and about 100 very dedicated spectators cheered them on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor