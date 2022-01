After 40 games, Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' run has come to an end Schneider's winning streak ended Wednesday but she walks away with more than a million dollars. Schneider finished with the show's second-highest record for consecutive wins, behind Ken Jennings.

