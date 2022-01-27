In each week of 2021, David Rush from Idaho set a Guinness World Record

Rush stacked the most bars of wet soap and he's the fastest to cover a neighbor in wrapping paper. The hardest feat? Using a samurai sword to slice 62 kiwis thrown at him while balancing on a ball.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Holding one Guinness World Record is impressive enough, but David Rush of Idaho set a new record each week for all of last year - 52 weeks, 52 records. Could that be a record number of records? Anyway, he started by stacking the most bars of wet soap. He said another record is the fastest to cover a neighbor in wrapping paper. And his hardest feat was using a samurai sword to slice 62 kiwi fruits thrown at him as he balanced on a ball. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEART OF GOLD")

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.