In each week of 2021, David Rush from Idaho set a Guinness World Record Rush stacked the most bars of wet soap and he's the fastest to cover a neighbor in wrapping paper. The hardest feat? Using a samurai sword to slice 62 kiwis thrown at him while balancing on a ball.

