Best Of: Hanya Yanagihara And Bernardine Evaristo

For this episode of 1A's Sunday Podcast, we bring you two conversations with two authors.

First, a conversation with Hanya Yanagihara about her new novel, "To Paradise." It topped almost every list of the most anticipated books of 2022. That should come as no surprise. Her last novel, "A Little Life," was an international bestseller and earned her a spot on the shortlist for the Man Booker Prize.

"To Paradise" is divided into three parts. The stories span 200 years, set at the same townhouse adjacent to New York City's Washington Square Park. The inhabitants of the book and the home change steadily over time, but they struggle with similar questions about illness, class, and the enduring – but oftentimes false – promise of paradise.

The paradise those characters seek is an escape from the constraints of their family and society, but also the vision of America that has never been realized.

We talk to Hanya about her new novel and her work as a magazine editor.

Later, we talk to British author Bernardine Evaristo, who in 2019 won the Booker Prize for her novel "Girl, Woman, Other." She's the first Black woman to do so in the award's 53-year history.

But before that, she had a long career writing plays, poetry, and short stories centered around the African diaspora.

Her new memoir, "Manifesto,"is a story of perseverance.

We talk with Evaristo about her new book, finding her voice, and never letting it go.

