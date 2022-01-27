Accessibility links
News Roundup for January 28, 2022 : 1A Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced plans to retire. Now, President Joe Biden has the chance to make his first SCOTUS nomination, indicating he will select a Black woman as his pick to send to the Senate for confirmation.

The trial of the three officers involved in the murder of George Floyd begins this week. Prosecutors must prove that Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng had a responsibility to intervene as Derek Chauvin killed Floyd.

Meanwhile, the world continues to watch the border between Russia and Ukraine. Countries in Western Europe are sending military aid and repositioning their defenses. President Joe Biden warned Russia that an invasion would change the nature of world diplomacy.

The military has assumed control in Burkina Faso in the latest coup in the country's history. Now, 20 million people on the edge of the Sahara are waiting to see if the military will keep its promise to return the country to constitutional order within a "reasonable time."

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

News Roundup for January 28, 2022

A man crosses through burning barricades in the central avenues in Ouagadougou where group of young demonstrators supporting the role of the army protested against President Marc Christian Kabore. OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A man crosses through burning barricades in the central avenues in Ouagadougou where group of young demonstrators supporting the role of the army protested against President Marc Christian Kabore.

Omicron-fueled COVID infections have dropped in the northeast after cresting in mid-January. However, infections are surging in the Midwest.

Boris Johnson's political career may be in jeopardy following reports the U.K. prime minister threw a birthday party while his government imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings in the beginning of 2020.

