News Roundup for January 28, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced plans to retire. President Joe Biden has indicated he will select a Black woman as his pick to send to the Senate for confirmation.

Omicron-fueled COVID infections have dropped in the northeast after cresting in mid-January. However, infections are surging in the Midwest.

The trial of the three officers involved in the murder of George Floyd begins this week. Prosecutors must prove that Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng had a responsibility to intervene as Derek Chauvin killed Floyd.



Meanwhile, the world continues to watch the border between Russia and Ukraine. Countries in Western Europe are sending military aid and repositioning their defenses. President Joe Biden warned Russia than an invasion would change the nature of world diplomacy.

Boris Johnson's political career may be in jeopardy following reports the U.K. prime minister threw a birthday party while his government imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings in the beginning of 2020.

