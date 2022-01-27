Accessibility links
'The Afterparty' plus the 'Laziness Does Not Exist' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam sits down to chat, sing, improv and of course play Who Said That with actors Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson, stars of the new murder mystery The Afterparty on Apple TV+. Then, Sam revisits his 2021 conversation with Devon Price, author of Laziness Does Not Exist, where they discuss the lie of laziness and what it means for productivity.

Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Yasper (Ben Schwartz) search for clues about their classmate's murder in The Afterparty on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ hide caption

Apple TV+

Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Yasper (Ben Schwartz) search for clues about their classmate's murder in The Afterparty on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Andrea Gutierrez and Liam McBain. Our intern is Aja Drain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Engineering support came from Gilly Moon. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.