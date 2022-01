Senate confirmation battle looms for Justice Breyer's replacement The eventual nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will need to face the Senate Judiciary Committee in order to be confirmed. Host Asma Khalid talks with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat on the committee, about what comes next.

Senate confirmation battle looms for Justice Breyer's replacement