Despite labor movement popularity, U.S. union membership is as low as it's ever been Strikes and organizing efforts at big companies such as Amazon, Starbucks and John Deere have generated new enthusiasm about the prospects for organized labor. But the numbers tell a different story.

Business Despite labor movement popularity, U.S. union membership is as low as it's ever been Despite labor movement popularity, U.S. union membership is as low as it's ever been Listen · 3:38 3:38 Strikes and organizing efforts at big companies such as Amazon, Starbucks and John Deere have generated new enthusiasm about the prospects for organized labor. But the numbers tell a different story. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor