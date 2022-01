Multiple states are turning to online crowdfunding to help fund community projects Michigan is among a number of states giving matching dollars to local governments that turn to online fundraising to pay for projects. But these crowdfunding models can lead to significant inequities.

National Multiple states are turning to online crowdfunding to help fund community projects Multiple states are turning to online crowdfunding to help fund community projects Listen · 3:20 3:20 Michigan is among a number of states giving matching dollars to local governments that turn to online fundraising to pay for projects. But these crowdfunding models can lead to significant inequities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor