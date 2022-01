In her new show, Bridgett Everett imagines someone like her returning to her hometown NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Bridgett Everett about her new HBO show, Somebody Somewhere. It's about what may happen if someone like her went back to live in her small Kansas hometown.

