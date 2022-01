Justice Breyer announced his retirement, and Biden spoke about who he'll nominate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement Thursday. President Biden says he hasn't decided who will fill the vacancy, but says he will keep his promise to name a Black woman to the bench.

