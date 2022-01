Insurance companies In Michigan have slashed catastrophic care coverage A new law allows insurance companies to pay caregiver agencies about half of what they used to get, and many are going broke. That means thousands are losing the care that they rely on to survive.

National Insurance companies In Michigan have slashed catastrophic care coverage Insurance companies In Michigan have slashed catastrophic care coverage Listen · 4:53 4:53 A new law allows insurance companies to pay caregiver agencies about half of what they used to get, and many are going broke. That means thousands are losing the care that they rely on to survive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor