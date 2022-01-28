Methuselah is the oldest fish living in an aquarium in the U.S.

The Australian lungfish is 90 years old and resides at the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco. She gets a healthy diet of berries, lettuce, worms — and belly rubs.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you're looking for tips on living a long, healthy life, look no further than Methuselah, who's about 4 feet long, weighs 40 pounds and is 90 years old. She's also a fish - the oldest living aquarium fish in the world, an Australian lungfish who's in San Francisco. She gets a healthy diet of berries, lettuce, worms and belly rubs. She's also said to be rather mellow - in other words, a paci-fish (ph). I'll show myself out. It's MORNING EDITION.

