Methuselah is the oldest fish living in an aquarium in the U.S. The Australian lungfish is 90 years old and resides at the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco. She gets a healthy diet of berries, lettuce, worms — and belly rubs.

