Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brent Cobb about his album, And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., which is a collection of spirituals and hymns. Surviving a car crash inspired him to make the album.

Brent Cobb
Don Van Cleave
Don Van Cleave

Brent Cobb had his own take on hymns when he was growing up in Georgia. "One of the first songs I ever sang was in Sunday School, and it was 'There's a Tear in My Beer' by Hank Williams, Sr.," he told NPR's Morning Edition. He'd been asked to sing a song of his choosing - and it wasn't specified that a hymn was preferred. "My mom was probably not the proudest."

Fast forward a few decades and the country singer is digging deep into the canon of gospel songs and hymns he grew up with for a new album called Let's Turn the Page to...

Use the audio player above to listen to the full story.