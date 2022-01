Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brent Cobb about his album, And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., which is a collection of spirituals and hymns. Surviving a car crash inspired him to make the album.

Music News Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album Listen · 7:16 7:16 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brent Cobb about his album, And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., which is a collection of spirituals and hymns. Surviving a car crash inspired him to make the album. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor