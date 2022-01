To address inflation, the Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, about the U.S. economy, inflation concerns and interest rates.

Economy To address inflation, the Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates To address inflation, the Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, about the U.S. economy, inflation concerns and interest rates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor