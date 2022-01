U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online beginning in 2024 Students will take the SAT on computers and tablets at testing centers. The test will shrink from three hours to two, include shorter reading passages and allow calculators for the math section.

Education U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online beginning in 2024 U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online beginning in 2024 Audio will be available later today. Students will take the SAT on computers and tablets at testing centers. The test will shrink from three hours to two, include shorter reading passages and allow calculators for the math section. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor