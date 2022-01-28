A teacher in Florida has a snowman shipped to her class from Kentucky

Many kids who live in Tampa have never seen snow. Robin Hughes called her sister in Kentucky — telling her to build a snowman and to ship it overnight so she could teach her kids about weather.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

It's been 45 years since it last snowed in Tampa, Fla. And many kids grown up there have never seen snow. One teacher there decided to change that. Robin Hughes called her sister in Kentucky and told her to build a little snowman and ship it overnight so she can teach her kids about weather. Lucky the snowman was wrapped in foil, ice packs and styrofoam and arrived in Florida intact. The students were thrilled, and they're saving Lucky as it melts to water plants on Earth Day.

It's MORNING EDITION.

