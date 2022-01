A teacher in Florida has a snowman shipped to her class from Kentucky Many kids who live in Tampa have never seen snow. Robin Hughes called her sister in Kentucky — telling her to build a snowman and to ship it overnight so she could teach her kids about weather.

