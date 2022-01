Will rising wages push inflation even higher? Labor costs rose at their fastest pace in more than two decades last year. That growth eased a bit in the final months of 2021, which could give the Federal Reserve's inflation watchdogs some relief.

Economy Will rising wages push inflation even higher? Labor costs rose at their fastest pace in more than two decades last year. That growth eased a bit in the final months of 2021, which could give the Federal Reserve's inflation watchdogs some relief.