Contact tracing may look different from the pandemic's start, but it's still useful NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lorna Thorpe, director of epidemiology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, on the benefits and disadvantages of contact tracing at this pandemic phase.

Health Contact tracing may look different from the pandemic's start, but it's still useful Contact tracing may look different from the pandemic's start, but it's still useful Listen · 4:01 4:01 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lorna Thorpe, director of epidemiology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, on the benefits and disadvantages of contact tracing at this pandemic phase. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor