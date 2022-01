The top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine still hopes Putin chooses diplomacy NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kristina Kvien who, as the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is the top American official on the ground in Kyiv.

World The top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine still hopes Putin chooses diplomacy The top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine still hopes Putin chooses diplomacy Listen · 7:50 7:50 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kristina Kvien who, as the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is the top American official on the ground in Kyiv. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor