How one venture capitalist fought back against Uber's founder Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick grew the company fast, but a venture capitalist wanted him out due to scandals. What ensued was a story about the tug-of-war between venture capital and founders in tech.

Business How one venture capitalist fought back against Uber's founder How one venture capitalist fought back against Uber's founder Audio will be available later today. Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick grew the company fast, but a venture capitalist wanted him out due to scandals. What ensued was a story about the tug-of-war between venture capital and founders in tech. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor