Eric Gales reclaims his place as a blues guitar icon NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Eric Gales — who was once a guitar prodigy — about reclaiming a career that was stalled by drug addiction and prison time.

Music Interviews Eric Gales reclaims his place as a blues guitar icon Eric Gales reclaims his place as a blues guitar icon Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Eric Gales — who was once a guitar prodigy — about reclaiming a career that was stalled by drug addiction and prison time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor