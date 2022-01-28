The Spider-Man Problem

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise so far. But the road to this latest Spider-Man movie has been a bumpy one for the film's makers, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

When Marvel licensed the Spider-Man film rights to Sony Pictures in the 1990s, the deal made sense — Marvel didn't make movies yet, and their business was mainly about making comic books and toys. Years later, though, the deal would come back to haunt Marvel, and it would start a long tug of war between Sony and Marvel over who had creative cinematic control for Marvel's most popular superhero. Today, we break down all of the off-screen drama that has become just as entertaining as the movies.

