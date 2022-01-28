Accessibility links
Why Sony Pictures is stuck rebooting Marvel's Spider-Man forever and ever... : Planet Money Spider-Man isn't the first film franchise to be rebooted over and over again. But the infamous off-screen drama between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures explains why it happens so frequently.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: South Koreans wear Spider-Man cloths during the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Seoul Premiere at Yeongdeunpo Times Square on July 2, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: South Koreans wear Spider-Man cloths during the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Seoul Premiere at Yeongdeunpo Times Square on July 2, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise so far. But the road to this latest Spider-Man movie has been a bumpy one for the film's makers, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

When Marvel licensed the Spider-Man film rights to Sony Pictures in the 1990s, the deal made sense — Marvel didn't make movies yet, and their business was mainly about making comic books and toys. Years later, though, the deal would come back to haunt Marvel, and it would start a long tug of war between Sony and Marvel over who had creative cinematic control for Marvel's most popular superhero. Today, we break down all of the off-screen drama that has become just as entertaining as the movies.

