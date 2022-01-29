Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Author Imani Perry; 'Camera Man' revisits Buster Keaton Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Ken Tucker reviews Neil Young's album Barn. Dana Stevens profiles Buster Keaton in Camera Man.
Fresh Air Weekend: 'South to America' author Imani Perry; Revisiting Buster Keaton

Imani Perry speaks at the Brooklyn Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York, on Jan. 17.

Imani Perry speaks at the Brooklyn Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York, on Jan. 17.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Want to understand the U.S.? This historian says the South holds the key: Imani Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Her book South to America reflects on the region's history and traces the steps of an enslaved ancestor.

'Barn' is Neil Young's best album in quite a while: Young has long been a nature writer, composing pastorals about the environment. Barn finds him composing lyrical hymns to the earth and sky, or raging against destruction on the horizon.

'Camera Man' unspools the colorful life of silent film star Buster Keaton: By age 5, Keaton was a star in his family's vaudeville act; he went on to star in and direct silent films, performing jaw-dropping stunts. Slate film critic Dana Stevens profiles Keaton in a new book.

