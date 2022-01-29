'Wait Wait' for Jan. 29, 2022: With Not My Job guest Jeremy O. Harris

This week's show was recorded remotely with guest host Negin Farsad, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jeremy O. Harris and panelists Josh Gondelman, Karen Chee and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Enlarge this image Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA

Who's Bill This Time

President Biden Works Blue; My Prime Minister Wants To Party All The Time; Hollywood Free's Willy

Panel Questions

Miami Vice: Cruise Edition

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about surprising happy endings, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz P.K. Subban on Bakeries

Jeremy O. Harris is one of the world's most exciting playwrights, whose Slave Play netted a record-setting 12 Tony nominations. We invite him on to play a game we're calling, "You're a playwright, these guys play wrong!" Three questions about some of the worst plays in sports history.

Panel Questions

Breaking Up with Promotional Emails; Bubble Trouble

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Dung-nado; A Room with a Zoo; Getting Your MmmBA

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Boris Johnson's party scandal, what will be the next party to get someone in trouble.