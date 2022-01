A Mexican journalist remembers her 2 colleagues murdered in Tijuana this month Scott Simon talks with Tijuana journalist Gabriela Martinez about the recent murders of two colleagues, and the continuing violence against journalists there and in other parts of Mexico.

Latin America A Mexican journalist remembers her 2 colleagues murdered in Tijuana this month A Mexican journalist remembers her 2 colleagues murdered in Tijuana this month Listen · 4:52 4:52 Scott Simon talks with Tijuana journalist Gabriela Martinez about the recent murders of two colleagues, and the continuing violence against journalists there and in other parts of Mexico. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor