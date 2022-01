Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk releases 'The Books of Jacob' The latest novel by Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk takes us back to 18th century Eastern Europe. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with her and Jennifer Croft, the translator of "The Books of Jacob."

Author Interviews Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk releases 'The Books of Jacob' Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk releases 'The Books of Jacob' Listen · 7:56 7:56 The latest novel by Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk takes us back to 18th century Eastern Europe. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with her and Jennifer Croft, the translator of "The Books of Jacob." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor