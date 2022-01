Actor Jamie Dornan discusses Northern Ireland conflict film 'Belfast' Scott Simon speaks to actor Jamie Dornan about the new film, "Belfast." It's the story of a young boy's experience during the start of "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland.

Movie Interviews Actor Jamie Dornan discusses Northern Ireland conflict film 'Belfast' Actor Jamie Dornan discusses Northern Ireland conflict film 'Belfast' Listen · 6:52 6:52 Scott Simon speaks to actor Jamie Dornan about the new film, "Belfast." It's the story of a young boy's experience during the start of "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor