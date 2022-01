Boston tied its record for the most snow in a single day — just under 2 feet Residents of the Northeast are digging out after a massive winter storm hit the region. Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts were particularly hard hit.

Weather Boston tied its record for the most snow in a single day — just under 2 feet Boston tied its record for the most snow in a single day — just under 2 feet Listen · 3:55 3:55 Residents of the Northeast are digging out after a massive winter storm hit the region. Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts were particularly hard hit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor